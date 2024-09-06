Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 967 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 599,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $172.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.50. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

