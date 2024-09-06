Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,793 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,716,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $282.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.82. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

