Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,687 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMCG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. DDFG Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.46. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

