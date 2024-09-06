Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

