Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 66,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PLD opened at $127.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.