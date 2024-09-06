Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 77.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 816,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,188,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

