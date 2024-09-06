Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $169.59 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.66 and a 200 day moving average of $161.52. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

