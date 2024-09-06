Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $772,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

