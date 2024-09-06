Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $828,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,244.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 131,513 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS PAUG opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $738.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

