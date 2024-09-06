Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $887,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,718 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

DVN stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

