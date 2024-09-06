Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after buying an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after buying an additional 2,691,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,063,000 after acquiring an additional 167,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.06 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.63.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.