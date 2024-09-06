Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $95.42 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $98.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

