Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $79.24 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

