Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.42, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 722,664 shares of company stock worth $22,008,889. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

