Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $787,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,683,000 after buying an additional 2,304,408 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $149,425,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.63. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

