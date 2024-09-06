Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $947,000 Investment in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 582,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $272,000.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.