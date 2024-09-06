Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

FENY stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $27.11.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

