Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,315 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $79.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

