Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,990 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $897,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $2,796,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEICO Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $251.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $155.42 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.67.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

