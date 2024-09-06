Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,994 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29,994 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on F. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Shares of F opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

