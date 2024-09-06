Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,274 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,727,000. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,741.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 131,086 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 229,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 76,610 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 75.4% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 156,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 67,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

