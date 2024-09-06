Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vistra by 32,652.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 61,060 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Down 1.1 %

VST opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on VST

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.