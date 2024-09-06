Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 5,131 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,884 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $63.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.