Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $759,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,092,000 after buying an additional 265,620 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 346,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 931,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 55,455 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

