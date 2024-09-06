Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 166.82%.

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $19,791,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,815 shares of company stock worth $99,973,606. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.92.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

