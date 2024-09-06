Bentley Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,160 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 877% compared to the typical volume of 221 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

