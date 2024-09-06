Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Biglari worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BH. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Biglari by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biglari during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Biglari by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Biglari by 81.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Biglari by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BH stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.10 and a 200-day moving average of $189.96. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $219.00.

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($12.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.14 million for the quarter. Biglari had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

In other Biglari news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari bought 62,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $777,654.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 189,177 shares of company stock worth $2,483,158 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

