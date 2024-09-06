Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $14.96. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bilibili shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 863,582 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Daiwa America raised Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $29,336,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $14,849,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 385.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 981,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 779,614 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $11,490,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP grew its holdings in Bilibili by 145.9% during the second quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 709,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

