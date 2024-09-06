BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.10.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $85.12 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.