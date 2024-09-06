BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $100.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.10.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $85.12 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.