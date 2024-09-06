BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.10.

BMRN opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

