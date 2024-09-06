BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 103.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Bank of America cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,980,938 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

