Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) vs. CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Financial Analysis

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Dividends

CNX Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. CNX Resources pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Stone Minerals pays out 97.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 2 4 1 0 1.86 Black Stone Minerals 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CNX Resources and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

CNX Resources presently has a consensus price target of $25.57, indicating a potential downside of 6.62%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.46%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNX Resources and Black Stone Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.38 billion 3.04 $1.72 billion $5.52 4.96 Black Stone Minerals $505.05 million 5.95 $422.55 million $1.54 9.28

CNX Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources 26.64% 7.51% 3.69% Black Stone Minerals 64.88% 37.93% 27.04%

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats CNX Resources on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas from shale properties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas formations in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. It also owns rights to extract CBM in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. The company was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.