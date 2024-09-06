BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Stock Position Trimmed by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth $91,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth $125,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at about $140,000.

MHD stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

