Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$86.70 on Wednesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$63.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.06.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

