Bob Forsyth Purchases 150,000 Shares of Totally plc (LON:TLY) Stock

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) insider Bob Forsyth bought 150,000 shares of Totally stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,723.87).

Shares of TLY stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.66 million, a PE ratio of -507.50 and a beta of 0.57. Totally plc has a one year low of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Totally in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

