Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,568,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,289,000 after purchasing an additional 122,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,848,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,502,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,800,000 after purchasing an additional 480,961 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP opened at $74.65 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

