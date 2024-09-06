Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:BHR opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

