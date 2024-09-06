Brandon Tolany Sells 845 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $97,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SLAB opened at $108.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $154.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.60.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 937,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,061,000 after acquiring an additional 398,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,205,000 after purchasing an additional 179,131 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 273,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 125,022 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

