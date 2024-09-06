BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $48.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.92.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $676,234.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,917,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $102,586.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,390.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $676,234.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,917,867.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,632,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,014,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $4,251,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,241,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,534,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

