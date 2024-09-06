Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Decreased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $5,161,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

