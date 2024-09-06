Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Decreased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 98,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

BR stock opened at $210.82 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $223.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,476.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,318 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,476.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,914 shares of company stock valued at $19,815,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

