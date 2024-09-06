Brokerages Set CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target at $13.60

Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several research analysts have commented on CVRX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hykes acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $322,545 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CVRx by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CVRx has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 77.62% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVRx will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

