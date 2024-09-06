Brokerages Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) PT at $144.00

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.95. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

