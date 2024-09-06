Brokerages Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT at $37.60

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.60.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ExlService by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in ExlService by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 127,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EXLS stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $36.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.
