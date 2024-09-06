Brokerages Set Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) PT at C$32.38

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Filo Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Filo Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

