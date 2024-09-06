Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) PT at GBX 1,048.20

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,048.20 ($13.78).

Several brokerages have issued reports on HL. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,035 ($13.61) to GBX 1,140 ($14.99) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 671 ($8.82) to GBX 684 ($8.99) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.65) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

LON HL opened at GBX 1,103.50 ($14.51) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 936.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,779.84, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.66. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,169 ($15.37).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $13.20. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,935.48%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

