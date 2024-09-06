Brokerages Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Target Price at $20.60

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

MLNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

MLNK opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MeridianLink has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MeridianLink by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MeridianLink by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MeridianLink by 26.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in MeridianLink by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

