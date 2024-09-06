Brokerages Set Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) PT at $51.00

Shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGNE shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Neurogene from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,268,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Neurogene in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Neurogene during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 906.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 457,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Neurogene has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurogene will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

