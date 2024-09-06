Brokerages Set Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Target Price at $26.50

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,644,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,645,000 after buying an additional 238,854 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,253,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,695,000 after buying an additional 242,721 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,381,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,979,000 after acquiring an additional 122,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,015.38%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

